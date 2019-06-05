Gaffney, S.C. - Marilyn Saunders Craig, 70, of 223 Trenton Road, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, she was the wife of Cary D. Craig of the home and daughter of the late Merrill Saunders and Rosina Meal Saunders. She retired from the Cherokee County School District after teaching for over thirty years, loved her family, the outdoors, fishing and animals. She was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Dillon Craig of the home; a daughter, Rosina Parker and husband, Duane of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Penelope Williams, Sophia Gibson and Zeiler Gibson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lydia Williams.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James "Bucky" Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

The family will be at the residence, 223 Trenton Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.