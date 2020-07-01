Marilyn Littlejohn

Marilyn Dawkins Littlejohn, affectionately known as "Miss Marilyn", age 82 of 100 Kennedy Street Gaffney, peacefully transitioned on February 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Mary Black Campus.

Born in Cherokee County, she was the widow of John Edward Littlejohn Sr. and eldest child of the late Elbirdie and Luebirtha Taylor Dawkins.

Marilyn is a 1955 graduate of the historical Granard High School, a devoted member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, and a retired employee of 28 years at the Timken Company.

She was preceded in death seven months ago by a daughter, Angela Nadine Littlejohn, and also preceded in death in past years by a sister, Doris Dawkins Roberts, and two brothers, Elbirdie Dawkins Jr., and John F. Dawkins.

Surviving is a daughter, Lisa M. Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC., two sons, Roderick L. Littlejohn of Charlotte, NC., and Dr. John Edward Littlejohn Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; two granddaughters who were reared in the home, Eboni R. Littlejohn of North Charleston, SC.; and Bria N. Wise of Charleston Southern University, Charleston, SC.; two sisters, Cora D. Galmon of Charlotte, NC., and Wyonnia D. Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The family will only receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. during this week.

Ms. Littlejohn's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29,2020 at the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC with Reverend C.A. Wallace officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12 noon at the church, and burial will follow in the church cemetery

The Book-of-Memories is available at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.