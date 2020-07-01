Marilyn Littlejohn Dover
Gaffney – Marilyn Littlejohn Dover was born in Gaffney, South Carolina and was united in holy matrimony to Marshall Dover on January 20, 2012. She was the daughter of the late Bessie Hoey Littlejohn and Cicero Littlejohn.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dover is survived by her daughter Beshada McGregor of Brandywine, MD; her granddog Max McGregor; her brother Willie Littlejohn. Two sister in laws Wanda Littlejohn of Chesnee, SC and Jeanette Harris (William) of Shelby, NC, one brother-in-law Reggie Proctor of Shelby, NC. Three special friends, Arrilla Holmes, Mary Thomas, and Gloria Tate all of Gaffney. Several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
