Gaffney, S.C. - Marilyn Marie Runyan Patterson, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Atrium Health of Charlotte.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jerry Patterson and the daughter of the late Jerry Dean Runyan and Linda Phipps Runyan. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was employed with Cherokee Medical Center. She loved to travel, especially the mountains, enjoyed cruising and spending time with Sadie. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Andrew Patterson and wife, Lorene of Inman and Matt Patterson of Greer; a daughter, Sadie Patterson of the home; two brothers, Jerry William Runyan and Billy Runyan, both of Gaffney; a sister, Terri Waters of Gaffney; a grandson, Sawyer Patterson; a special uncle and aunt who helped raise her, Ed Wilkerson and the late Doris Wilkerson; a niece, Carlie Runyan; and two nephews, Jerry Runyan Jr. and Jerry Runyan Jr. Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Marilyn Runyan; and an uncle, Jimmy Runyan.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Wofford Caughman and Mr. Terrance "Boo- Boo" Ratchford officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Earl, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC, 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.