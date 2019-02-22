Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Marilyn Smith

Mrs. Marilyn Delores Smith, 76, of Dogwood Drive, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in her home.

Wife of Eugene Smith, Sr., she was born in Jamaica, L.I., NY and was a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Eason Lainge.

She was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Smith, Jr.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband, Eugene Smith, Sr. of the home; a son, Tracey Lee Smith (Maureen), of Greenville, NC; two daughters, Pamela G. Smith (Tim) and April Littlejohn (Nelson), all of Gaffney; two brothers, Steve Eason (Agnes) f Central Islip, NY, and Errol Jones (Evalina) of Boston, MA; three sisters, Wendy Jones, of Raleigh, NC, Anita Steward of Boston, MA, and Sandra Bruwell (Jeff), of Central Islip, NY; seven grandchildren, Courtney Tate, Timothy Smith, Jr., Trishada Tate, Princetta Smith, Mikayla Lockhart, Shemar Smith, and Joy Smith; eight great grandchildren, Adarion Tate, Jameria Dawkins, Jamarion Dawkins, Tre Tre Tate, Braylon Harris, Jerimiah Harris, Savion Smith, and Mariah Smith.

The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2:00 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with The Reverend Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. She will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019
