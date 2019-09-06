|
|
Gaffney, SC - Marilyn Neal Cash Turner, 86, of 300 Mimosa Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late John Butler Turner and daughter of the late Neal Cash and Emily Louise Melton Cash. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone College, was formerly employed by Converse College, retired from Spartan Grain & Meal and was a homemaker. She was a former member of the Gaffney Business and Professional Women's Club, was an avid Gaffney Indians and Washington Redskins fan and a member of First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Oscar Fuller Sunday School Class.
Surviving are a special friend, Michael Elmore of Gaffney; an uncle, Vernon Melton of Gaffney.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Comer and Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019