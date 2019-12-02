|
Spartanburg, S.C. - Marilyn Smith Turturici, 62, of 800 Thackston Drive, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late William Baxter Smith and Hardenia Jefferies Smith. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College, Southern Wesleyan and a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Turturici was a retired teacher and educator from Spartanburg and Horry County Schools and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, William Turturici of Greenville; a daughter, Christy Cudd of Gaffney; a sister, Dee S. Johnson (Gary) of Spartanburg; and a granddaughter, Ivy Cudd.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019