Marilyn Wagner
Mrs. Marilyn Littlejohn Wagner, 61, of 524 W. Rutledge Avenue, passed away Tuesday, July 14, in her home.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of the late Claude and Theodosia Knuckles Littlejohn.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Johnny Knuckles, Harold Knuckles, and Edna Messer. Surviving are: sons, Antonio Littlejohn, of Greenville, Sammy Littlejohn, of Gaffney and Shannon Oliver, of Spartanburg; brothers, Walter Littlejohn (Shirley), Clarence Littlejohn (Linda), and Sammy Littlejohn, (Sarah), all of Gaffney; sisters, Michelle Littlejohn, Rebecca Littlejohn, Linda Littlejohn, Sylvia Littlejohn, Zelda Littlejohn, Althea Miller (Zavier), all of Gaffney; Nancy Hopper, of Greenville; grandchildren, Brandon and Zaide Oliver, of Gaffney.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, 12 noon, in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Smith, officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 17, 2020.
