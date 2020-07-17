Marilyn Wagner

Mrs. Marilyn Littlejohn Wagner, 61, of 524 W. Rutledge Avenue, passed away Tuesday, July 14, in her home.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of the late Claude and Theodosia Knuckles Littlejohn.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Johnny Knuckles, Harold Knuckles, and Edna Messer. Surviving are: sons, Antonio Littlejohn, of Greenville, Sammy Littlejohn, of Gaffney and Shannon Oliver, of Spartanburg; brothers, Walter Littlejohn (Shirley), Clarence Littlejohn (Linda), and Sammy Littlejohn, (Sarah), all of Gaffney; sisters, Michelle Littlejohn, Rebecca Littlejohn, Linda Littlejohn, Sylvia Littlejohn, Zelda Littlejohn, Althea Miller (Zavier), all of Gaffney; Nancy Hopper, of Greenville; grandchildren, Brandon and Zaide Oliver, of Gaffney.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, 12 noon, in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Smith, officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com