Mario Jaquel Wilson, age 31, transitioned this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mary Black Hospital, Spartanburg, SC. He was the son of Kirby Wilson Jr. and Tina M. Gaffney Wilson.
He leaves to cherish fond memories: four daughters, Makiah Wilson, Allyssa Upchurch, Amiyah Abston, and Zaibry Wilson, all of Blacksburg, SC; one son, Malik Wilson of Gaffney; three sisters, Lakeisha Wilson (Lamont) of Blacksburg, Tanisha Wilson of Blacksburg, and Washima Wilson of Gaffney; two God brothers reared in the home, Brandon Wilson of Blacksburg, and Antoine Wilson of Gaffney; one God daughter, Arrianna Rash of Gaffney; grandmother, Ruby M. Gaffney of Shelby, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Rd Blacksburg, SC.
A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the service. The body will lie-instate at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church Earl, NC.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at 594 West Carolina Street Lot#4 Blacksburg, SC.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020