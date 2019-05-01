May 6, 1934 – April 29, 2019

Cowpens, S.C. - Marjorie Lowe Parris, 84, of 105 Doles Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Mayo, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Cullen B. Lowe and Ruby Cash Lowe. She was retired from textiles and was a member of Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing cards, fishing and her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Elmore (Ray) of Gaffney and Helen Sumner of Cowpens; three sisters, Linda Cole (Blayne), Brenda Frady and Verona Gentry, all of Cowpens; two brothers, Ronnie Lowe (Ann) of Spartanburg and Donnie Lowe of Mayo; a brother-in-law, Grady Gentry and a sister-in-law, Margaret Lowe; grandchildren, Tracy Trammel (Mitch), Christine Turner (Louie), Amanda Ruppe (Alan), Justin Parris (Katelyn) and Cody Parris; great-grandchildren, Josh Nicks (Heather), Blake Pennington (Peyton), Summer Reid (Justin), Brandi Williamson, Garrett Moss and Mason Moss; great-great grandchildren, Jordan, Bentley, Faith and Emma Reid; Gabbie, Ava and Dawson Williamson and Elizabeth Nicks; many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Parris Stewart, two sons, Winfred Parris and Jimmy Parris, a sister, Betty Gentry, and five brothers, Howard Lowe, Buster Lowe, Winfred Lowe, Kenneth Lowe and Ted Lowe.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitch Trammel and Rev. Jimmy Powell officiating.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

The family will be at the home of Verona Gentry, 127 Gentry Lane, Cowpens, SC 29330.

