|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Marjorie Jones Smith Wallace, 91, formerly of Richardson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter Clyde Jones and Rachel Webber Jones. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, attended Lander College and taught art at the Gaffney Day School and taught private lessons in Clinton, Gaffney and Blacksburg for 60 years. She was a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church. She loved her family, art, animals, especially her dog "Sassy", the outdoors and beach, flowers and decorating.
Surviving are two sons, Barry Smith of Gaffney and Howard Wallace (Marti) of Camden; a daughter, Gale Jackson (Larry) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Sarah Jo Smith, Luke Smith, Monty Jackson (Lisa), Todd Jackson and Anna Kay Wallace; four great-grandchildren, Walker, Shane, Demetrie and Alex; a sister-in-law, Jan Jones of Pawley's Island. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Libby Smith Ruff and a brother, Bud Jones.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her close friend and caregiver, Myra and her other close friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020