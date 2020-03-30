|
Gaffney, SC - Mark Lawrence Jolly, 65, of 401 E. Rutledge Avenue, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Memphis, TN, he was the husband of Rosemary Goforth Jolly and son of the late James S. Cooper and Shirley Oliver Cooper and the late William Jolly.
He was a graduate of Marist High School in Atlanta, GA, a graduate of Presbyterian College where he was a cheerleader, and a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church. He loved his family, cared about everyone, and never met a stranger. He loved history, science, coin collecting, cooking and his cat "Lucy."
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Hannah Lauren Crawford (Brad) of Tryon, NC and Sarah Jolly Downey (Joseph) of Columbus, NC; a sister, Adriane Cooper Ireland (Travis) of Louisville, KY; three grandchildren, Hattie Ruth Jolly-Crawford, Hannah Olivia Downey and Roselee Ann Crawford; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Felicia Dunn.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: SECU House, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 or Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
