Mark McBee

Gaffney - Mark Douglas McBee, 60, of 116 Nellies Dr, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. Born in Boiling Springs, he was the husband of Janice "Koot" McCullough McBee and the son of the late Willie Clyde McBee and Rachel Greene McBee. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the McBee family.