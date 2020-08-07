Marsha Orr

Hickory Grove, SC -- Marsha Mullinax Orr, 71, of 2090 Smith Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jack Orr for 51 years and daughter of the late Marshall Mullinax and Mildred Painter Mullinax. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the Cherokee County School District and a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, loved everybody, cooking, red birds and traveling, especially to the beach.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Jackie Cobb (Bobby) of Hickory Grove, Kristy Williams (Jimmy) of Gaffney and Pam Ford (Chris) of Wellford; a brother, Mitchell Mullinax (Betty) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Xander Cobb and Melanie Cobb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Davis.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bryon Inman officiating.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC