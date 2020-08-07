1/1
Marsha Orr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hickory Grove, SC -- Marsha Mullinax Orr, 71, of 2090 Smith Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jack Orr for 51 years and daughter of the late Marshall Mullinax and Mildred Painter Mullinax. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the Cherokee County School District and a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, loved everybody, cooking, red birds and traveling, especially to the beach.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Jackie Cobb (Bobby) of Hickory Grove, Kristy Williams (Jimmy) of Gaffney and Pam Ford (Chris) of Wellford; a brother, Mitchell Mullinax (Betty) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Xander Cobb and Melanie Cobb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Davis.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bryon Inman officiating.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved