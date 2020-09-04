Marshall Pendleton

Blacksburg – Infant Marshall Zachariah Pendleton, one month old, peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, September 1,2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Johnathan Scott Donaldson and Cheyanne Nicole Pendleton. He is survived by a brother, Hunter Michael Pendleton; grandparents, Jerry and Shannon Patterson, Michael Pendleton, Brian Donaldson, Teresa Donaldson; great grandparent, Mrs. Frances Nichols.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Little Memorial Baptist Church.

One hour visitation prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.