1/1
Marshall Pendleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg – Infant Marshall Zachariah Pendleton, one month old, peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, September 1,2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Johnathan Scott Donaldson and Cheyanne Nicole Pendleton. He is survived by a brother, Hunter Michael Pendleton; grandparents, Jerry and Shannon Patterson, Michael Pendleton, Brian Donaldson, Teresa Donaldson; great grandparent, Mrs. Frances Nichols.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Little Memorial Baptist Church.

One hour visitation prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved