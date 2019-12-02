|
Gaffney, S.C. - Marshall Eugene Upchurch, 84, of 202 Pumping Station Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Osteen Bailey Upchurch and the son of the late Roscoe Upchurch and Ella Mullinax Upchurch. He was retired from construction, enjoyed playing pool and cards. Mr. Upchurch was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Marshall Gene Upchurch of the home; two daughters, Lisa Upchurch of Gaffney and Libby McAbee of Lexington; two step-daughters, Diane Williams of Polkville, NC and Judy Lydia of Gaffney; a brother, Bobby Van Upchurch of Gaffney; two sisters, Sarah Robbins of Gaffney and Sandra Sasser (Ronnie) of Monroe, LA; nine grandchildren, Elaina McAbee, Susie Painter, Ronnie Cole, Bridgett Cole, Mike Lydia, Matt Lydia, Travis Williams, Mitchell Williams and Haley Williams; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Upchurch was preceded in death by three sons, baby twins and Robert E. Upchurch; a step-son, Bobby D. Cole; a sister, Betty Lou Frazier; four brothers, Harold Dean Upchurch, Roscoe Upchurch Jr., Robert Upchurch and Buddy Upchurch.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the church with Reverend Joel Phillips and Dr. Larry Melton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The family will be at their respective homes.
