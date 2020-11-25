1/
Martha Bright
Gaffney - Martha Lee Bright, 75, of 131 Greenfield Rd, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Bright and Thelma Lee Blanton Bright. Mrs. Bright retired from textiles and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Bright are two sons, Billy Bright of Gaffney and Marc Haynes (Liz) of Mayo, a daughter, Teresa Fuller (Mike), of Gaffney, a brother, Lewis Lee Bright Jr. (Bea), of Gaffney, two sisters, Brenda Mann of Ellenboro, NC and Dottie Scruggs of Gaffney, seven grandchildren: April Genobles, Ashley Gunnin, Steve Fuller, Ty Bright, Samantha Haynes, Faith Haynes, and Jayce Kinney, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bright was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Oliver and Shirley Reece, and a great-granddaughter, Britnie Hadden.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Rev. Eddie Smith and Rev. Ricky Davis officiating.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342, or to the Church or Fire Department of one's choice.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Peachtree Centre for the care shown to Mrs. Bright during her time there.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Bright family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
