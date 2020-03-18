|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Martha Hughey Chalk, 66, of 994 Chestnut Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Charles Ray Chalk and daughter of the late Wilburn Hughey and Nell Lewis Hughey. She retired from Stouffers and was a member of Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle. She loved her family and fishing and enjoyed going to the lake and beach.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Gregory Caldwell Scruggs of Gaffney and Kevin Ray Chalk (Tonja) of Union; a daughter, Alisha Seigle (Gerald) of Chester; two sisters, Sylvia Browder of Gaffney and Mildred Allen of Florida; five grandchildren, Seth Jordan Scruggs, Brennon Tyler Hambright, Kaleb Hunter Griffin, Maria Grace Griffin and Zachary Dalton Griffin; one great grandchild, Savannah; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Lee and two brothers, Wilfred Hughey and Bobby Hughey.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be Frederick Memorial Gardens and the family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle, 631 4th Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020