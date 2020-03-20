|
Martha Sue Isler Pruitt, 85, 32 Fridy Street, Blacksburg, SC, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
The daughter of the late Irvin Bolton and Nancy Ann Isler Bolton and she was the widow of the late Frank Pruitt. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sheila Williams, Maiden, NC; sons, Ralph Patterson, Charlotte, NC and Samuel James Patterson, West Columbia, SC; and brother James Radica, Grover, NC; as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria Jean Patterson and Rose Marie Patterson, son, Jim Patterson, sister, Charlotte Broome, Blacksburg and brothers, Andrew Radica and George Blanton, Blacksburg.
She was a member of Tabernacle of Love Church and loved to serve in any way she could. She enjoyed cooking and loved her family dearly.
Friends and family may pay their respects at White Columns Funeral Service beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 during 9:00- 4:00. The family and close friends will be at Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg, SC, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Martin. At all other times the family will be at the Pruitt residence in Blacksburg.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee County Meals, 403 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.
E-condolences may be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore family is serving the Pruitt family.