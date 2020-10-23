1/1
Martha Jefferies
Mrs. Martha Jean Hoey Robbs Jefferies, 87, of 500 New St., passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Widow of Phillip Eugene Robbs and J. L. "Marcie" Jefferies, she was born on February 16, 1933 in Cherokee County to Precious Hoey, Sr. and Willie Kelly Hoey.

She was a faithful member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Sr. Choir member and Youth Choir Advisor.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Steven Robbs (Cynthia) and Ricky Robbs of Gaffney; eight daughters, Brenda Watkins (Rev. John Watkins) of Shelby, Sheila Miller, Ethel Lynn Ratchford (Andrew), Minister Michelle Shippy, Gayle Carnell, Eartha Anderson (Steven), Lori Jefferies and Nadiah Jefferies all of Gaffney; a sister, Ethelene Davidson of Gaffney;18 grandchildren including 2 raised in the home; 40 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be Sunday, 2 p.m., in Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Michael Golden, Rev. Rodney Davidson, Rev. Tony Macomson, and Rev. Freddie Davidson.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
