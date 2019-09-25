Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Martha Kujawa

Martha Kujawa Obituary

Gaffney - Martha Moore Kujawa, 94, of 374 Grassy Pond Rd, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Cherokee Medical Center. Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Jerry Kujawa and the daughter of the late Charlie and Sallonie Dover Moore. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 pm in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kujawa family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019
