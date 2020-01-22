|
Gaffney, S.C. - Martha Diane "Casey" Lipscomb Patterson, 74, of 521 W. Montgomery Street, Apt. 4, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Furman Lipscomb and Freddie Lee Destaffino Lipscomb. A graduate of Gaffney High School and the retired owner of K. C. Nails, she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an artist who loved to paint and loved scrapbooking. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her faith in Jesus Christ was everlasting.
Surviving are three daughters, Kimberly Patterson Gantenbein and husband, Bobby of Gaffney, Leslie Grell and husband, Mark of Bat Cave, NC and Laura Baley and husband, John of Asheville, NC; two grandchildren, Myron Jack Baley and Bradley Hugh Owens and wife, Samantha; three great-grandchildren, Lukas Owens, Logan Owens and Roman Owens; surviving aunts, Mayella Blanton and Jane Leazer and uncle, Louie Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Lipscomb.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Bishop Lonnie Peeler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, c/o of Bishop Lonnie Peeler, 203 Walnut Hill Farm Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Bobby & Kimberly Gantenbein, 114 Furnace Mill Road, Gaffney.
