Gaffney - On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, God saw fit to pluck a beautiful rose from the vineyard in the form of Martha Louise Jefferies Wilson of Peachtree Centre. "Lou," as she was affectionately called, left with an angel at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be with her Lord and Savior. Daughter of the late Daniel and Blanche Montgomery Jefferies, she was born on July 12th, 1932 in Cherokee County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Staff Sergeant Donny Wayne Wilson and Technical Sergeant Willie James Wilson; eight brothers, Mr. L.V. Jefferies, Mr. Fleetwood Jefferies, Mr. Leroy Jefferies, Mr. Belton Jefferies, Mr. Dewey Jefferies, Mr. James Jefferies, and Mr. Rochelle Jefferies; three sisters, Ms. Rosetta Dover, Ms. Sadie Kirby, and Ms. Carrie Jefferies; and a grandson, Mr. Tony Bonner. At an early age she was converted, accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior and joined New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Martha was exceptional as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a source of unconditional love, strength, joy, encouragement, and laughter for her family, friends, and those she came in contact with. She was known and loved by many as she will truly be missed. Her family loves her dearly and will always treasure the great lessons and gifts she has left behind. Left to cherish many fond memories are six children, Ms. Marie Jefferies of Gaffney, Mr. Belton Leon Wilson of Eastover, SC, Mr. Tony L. Wilson of Gaffney, Mr. Ivory Gene Wilson of Columbus, GA, Dr. Robin Ann Wilson of Simpsonville, SC, and Ms. Julia Ann Wilson of Gaffney; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three daughters in-law, Mrs. Naomi Mottina Wilson of Gaffney, Mrs. Zelda Wilson of Eastover, SC, and Mrs. Saundra Wilson of Columbus, GA; her sister, Mrs. Emma Jefferies Houston of Gaffney; a special nephew, James L. Jefferies Sr.; four special nieces, Elizabeth Jefferies, Beulah Washington (McKinley), Dorothy Allen, and Edna Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Wilson will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Gaffney SC, where Dr. Roger Mason is the Pastor. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. and will lie in state until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the New Mt. Zion Baptist church cemetery. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Marie Jefferies, 128 Moss St, Gaffney. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Jefferies and Wilson families.