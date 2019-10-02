|
Blacksburg - Marvin Eugene Murray, 56, of 620 West Pine Street, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the son of the late Robert Murray and Katie Smith Costner. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Gordon Mortuary Chapel, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Murray family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019