Marvin Parker

Gaffney - Marvin Dean "Bogie" Parker, 83, of 226 Burnt Gin Road, passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of Rosa Blackwell Parker and the son of the late Frank Parker and Maude Parker. Mr. Parker formerly worked in construction and was a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and Sunday School Director. Surviving Mr. Parker are two brothers: William "Doc" Parker and wife, Martha, and Perrin Parker, all of Gaffney, five sisters: Lucile Williams of Gaffney, Margaret Owens of Gaffney, Helen Coyle of Gaffney, Edna Yeamons of Weddington, NC, and Peggy Howell and husband, Norman, of Gaffney; his niece and caregiver, Angela Jackson, of Gaffney, a stepson, Gene Gossett and wife, Diane, of Gaffney, a step-daughter, Joyce Mc- Daniel, and husband, Charles, of Gaffney, five grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Parker Jr. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Bill Jones and Rev. Jeff Parker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. The family will be at the home of Angela Jackson, 111 Spring Lake Road, Gaffney.