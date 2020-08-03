Blacksburg, S.C. – Mary Elizabeth Wright Brown (Bub), 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Hope Mills, NC, she was the loving wife of 50 years to Steve L. Brown of Blacksburg and the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes Wilson Wright. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School. Before she retired to be "wife extraordinaire" and a caregiver to her grandchildren, Mary spent some time working at Oxford. She enjoyed traveling with her family and making others happy through her cooking and endless witty jokes. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and became "Nana" to all. She was so proud of her family and made sure everyone knew. Mary was a servant of the Lord and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her husband, Mary was survived by three children, Craig Brown of Blacksburg, Tracy Elliott and husband, Robert of Blacksburg and Lisa Crow and husband, Billy of Gaffney; five sisters, Marsha Kirkman, Elaine Trexler and husband, Ken, Lynn Rich and husband, Robert, Patricia Carroll and husband, Wiley and Lorna Dorman and husband, Billy; a brother, John Wright; five grandchildren, Jordan Brown and fiance', Toni White, Shelby Major and husband, Nicholas, Justin Elliott, Lane Crow and Maeley Crow; and two great-grandchildren, Tinsley and Graylee Brown. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shauna Brown.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

The family will be at the residence, 104 South Chester Street.

