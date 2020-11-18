Winston Salem, N.C. - Mrs. Mary Early Crowder, 85, of 104 Cedar Trail, Winston Salem, NC, went to be with the Lord November 13, 2020 at the Oaks Long Term Care and Hospice Living facility in Winston Salem, NC.

Mrs. Crowder was born in Old Fort, N.C. to the late J. Roy Early and Tressie Clark Early. She was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald E. Bray and her second husband Plato Dixon (P.D.) Crowder Jr.; a grandson, Brett Bankhead; step-daughter, Mrs. Gina Crowder Suttle; and daughter Ann Elizabeth Bray; also by her four brothers and one sister, Clark Early, Bill Early, George Early, Dan Early, and sister Mildred Mc- Cauley.

Mrs. Crowder is survived by her sons, Mike Bray and wife, Kay, of Winston Salem and her son John Bray and wife Melanie, of Fayetteville; her stepson, P.D. "Dick" Crowder, III, and his wife Joanne, of Mooresboro, NC; her stepdaughters, Betsy Bankhead and husband Mike, of Lattimore, NC and Lena McWhirter and husband, Alan of Boiling Springs, NC. She had 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Lauren, Jordan, Madison, Taylor, Ethan and Hannah Bray; step-grandchildren Dixon, Dylan and Dakota Crowder; Clay, Lou and Jess Bankhead; and Kendyl and Erin McWhirter.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel at 1047 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341 with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

Memorials may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or to the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. (https://www.alz.org/nor thcarolina/donate)

