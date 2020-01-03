|
Chesnee, S.C. - Mary Ellen Grant Cudd, 87, of 251 Reynolds Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Chesnee, she was the wife of the late Wilford Cudd and the daughter of the late Ambrus Grant and Willie Grant. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, retired from textiles and was an avid award winning bowler. Mrs. Cudd was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are three sisters, Frances Gilbert of Chesnee, Margaret Fowler of Columbia and Ruth Lee of Chesnee; a special niece and caregiver, Donna Stacey of Ellenboro; and two nieces, one nephew; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Cudd was preceded in death by a son, Robin Tate; and two sisters, Edith Maynor and Brenda Quinn.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Shields and Reverend Tony Partin. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020