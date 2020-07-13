1/
Mary Ellen Ellis Phillips
{ "" }
Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Ellen Ellis Phillips, 86, Gaffney, passed away Friday, July 10, surrounded by her loving family, at Brookview Healthcare, Gaffney, SC. She was the wife of the late Paul Pittman Phillips and daughter of the late Loy and Leavy Self Ellis. Mary had polio at the young age of 14, but never let that stop her. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She loved playing the organ and working in her flowers while in her wheelchair. She was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist

Church.

Cherishing her memory are her brother, Phillip Ellis, Gaffney, SC; sisters; Brenda E. Thomas, Blacksburg, and Lib E. Phillips, Gaffney, special nieces; Tena Earls, Blacksburg and Phyllis Gibson, California, and a special nephew, Johnathan Thomas, Blacksburg.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by brothers;T Harry Lee Ellis, Blacksburg, J.L. Ellis, Winter Garden, Florida, Robert Ellis, Alabama, sisters; Lucille Windham, Gaffney and Georgie E. Locklear, Charlotte, NC.

The family will have a graveside Celebration of Life service, Monday, July 13, 2020, 1 p.m., at Frederick Memorial Gardens, Gaffney, SC, with the Rev. Willie Thurman officiating. Friends and family may pay their respect prior to the service on Sunday, July 12, 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. At all other times the family will be at their respective homes.

The family request that attendees adhere to CDC or DHEC guidelines for attendance with social distancing.

Memorial may be made to New Bedford Baptist Church, 210 New Bedford Church Road, Campobello, SC 29322.

E-condolences may be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Phillips Family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White Columns Funeral Home
102 N Rutherford St
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864)839-1003
