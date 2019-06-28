Mary Charlene Dover Griffin, 67, of York, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Canaan UMC in Smyrna from 2-3 PM., with a Celebration of Life service following at 3:00 PM at the church with Rev. Beth Drennen officiating.

Charlene was born on October 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late, Lloyd and Mary Lee Dover of Kings Creek, S.C. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, class of 1969. Charlene was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and retired from Filtration Group in York. She enjoyed her home, her cat, Nico, her flower garden, family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Griffin (Wendy) of Clover, SC, grandchildren, Bobby Griffin, Jr. (Nicole), Kelsey Griffin (Tyler), twins, Brian and Bradley Griffin, great grandchildren, Brady and Lincoln, siblings, William Dover of McConnells, Betty Wallace and Lonie Dover of York, SC, Lorene Boheler of Kings Creek, Tammy Martin of Cowpens, SC. and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her precious son, Brian Miller Griffin, her brother, Lloyd Dover, and her sister, Faye D. Patterson.

Memorials may be made to Canaan UMC, 4810 Canaan Church Road, PO Box 23, Smyrna, SC 29743 or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

