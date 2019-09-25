|
Blacksburg - Mary Louise Moore Grubb, 73, of 155 Ballfield Road, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Clifford Eugene Grubb and the daughter of the late Jimmy Carroll and Dovie Mae Moore Carroll. Mrs. Grubb retired from textiles and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Mrs. Grubb is survived by one daughter, Donna Gilliam and husband, Junior; two sons, Jimmy Wayne Cohey and wife, Debbie, and Tony Ray Carroll; one brother, Billy Moore; six grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Clingman Memorial Gardens, 1219 East Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Grubb family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019