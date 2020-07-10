Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Jane Pettit Coyle, 68, of 423 S. Limestone Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Lawrence Craig Coyle and daughter of the late Dr. John Pettit and Alberta Elmore Pettit. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone College and retired as a teacher from Jonesville High School. She loved her family, yard and estate sales, golf, and enjoyed working and tinkering with items. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney where she served on various committees.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Matthew Craig Coyle (Terra) of Gaffney and Michael Ryder Coyle (Marissa) of Fort Mill; a brother, John Pettit (Carol) of Gaffney; two sisters, Celia Harris and Florence Lavender, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Matthew Tyler Coyle, Shawn Alexander Coyle, Cassidy Katelin Coyle and Lily Mae Coyle.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.