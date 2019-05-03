Gaffney - Mrs. Mary Elnora Manning Littlejohn was born on September 22, 1935 and died on May 1, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late William and Geneva Manning and was married to the late John Littlejohn, Sr.

Elnora retired after twenty-eight years as cafeteria manager for the Cherokee County School District. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, where over the years, Elnora served as director of the kitchen committee, Sunday School teacher, Senior Missionary, Usher, and Gospel Choir Member. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elnora was preceded in death by her brothers, Berkeley Manning, Primus Manning, Clinton Manning, Sr., Olee Manning, and Shedrick Manning; sisters, Eria Phillips, Helen Norris, and Louise Holmes; sons Thomas Littlejohn and Quintin Littlejohn; daughter, Kathy Byers; and, son-in-law, James Byers, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory: Children: daughters, Peggy Whittenburg (Francis) and Diane Brannon (Willie); son, John Littlejohn, Jr. (Gwendolyn); daughter-inlaw, Christine Littlejohn; Grandchildren: Tameka Whittenburg, Kareem Jamar Byers, James Byers, Jr. (Tyisha), Sarita Chamberlain (Antonio), Steven Littlejohn, Shirlene

Littlejohn, Dustin Littlejohn (Tiara); Great Grandchildren: Jada Sarratt, Nautica Byers, Levi Littlejohn, Tomiyas Littlejohn, Amearial Chamberlain, Samiya Chamberlain, Tyiana Gibbons, Carlos McCladdie, Jr. and Kevin Green; sister: Mae Velma Allen; godchildren: Cherry Posey Dukes and Horace Lamont Wilkins; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family is at the home of her granddaughter, Tameka Whittenburg, 211 Merrifield Court, Gaffney, SC 29340.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Littlejohn will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2pm at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. C.A. Wallace is the Pastor. Dr. Lee Byers Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Littlejohn will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

The Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Manning-Littlejohn Family.