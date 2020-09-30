Mary McCutcheon

Gaffney. - Mary Ruth Shell McCutcheon, 88, of 2407 Pacolet Highway, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020, at her home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late London Shell and Edona Shell and retired from textiles.

Ms. McCutcheon is survived by two sons, Larry McAbee (Katherin) and Robert McAbee, of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Brandon Poole, Kenneth Hester (Marty), Lisa McAbee (Billy McDaniel), and April Bushnell; one sister, Minnie Bell Mullinax; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Sue Poole; two sons, William Clyde McAbee and Kenneth Dale McAbee; one sister, Hazel Childers; one brother, Landon Shell; and one grandson, Eric "Fruit Loop" Poole, one son in law; Richard Poole and one grandson in law; David Bushnell.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Christine Crawford and Ken Hester officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the McCutcheon family.