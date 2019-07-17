Gaffney, S.C. - Mary McCulloch Michaels, 87, of 810 Wilkinsville Highway, formerly of 1103A S. Limestone Street, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of John Leslie and Dell Montgomery McCulloch and was the wife of the late Charles Calvin "Mike" Michaels to whom she was married for 68 years. She graduated from Gaffney High School and received her BA degree from Limestone College and her MAT in English degree from Converse College. She taught English at Gaffney High School for 25 years and retired in 1994 as Chairman of the English Department. She was a lifelong member of the Buford Street United Methodist Church. She was Secretary of the Cherokee County Library Board, Treasurer of Friends of the Library, and a co-founder of the Caldwell House Book Store. She was also a member and past president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a member and past president of the Retired Teachers Organization, and a member of the Limestone College Alumnae Association, where she received the 1994 Service to Education Award and the 2006 Service to Community Award. She was a member of CHAPS, a member of the Democratic Women Organization and was the first female from Cherokee County to be elected as delegate from the Fifth Congressional District to the Democratic Conventions in 1980. She is survived by a son, John Leslie (Les) Michaels, Sr. and wife, Kim Poole Michaels of Gaffney, grandson John Leslie Michaels, Jr. and granddaughter Sarah Mc- Culloch Michaels both of Gaffney. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Pamela Robinson Michaels of Spartanburg, step-great-grandson Caleb Sacra and step-grandson Miles Goodwin; a sister Elizabeth McCulloch Peace of Florida and nephews David Leslie Peace and Robert Dale Peace both of Florida. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a beloved son, Charles C. "Mikie" Michaels in 2004 and her step-granddaughter, Erin Sacra. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Buford Street United Methodist Church Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Jim Johnston and Rev. Dave Nichols officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Friends of the Library, 300 E. Rutledge Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Limestone College, 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340. The family will be at the home of John Leslie & Kim Michaels, 810 Wilkinsville Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.