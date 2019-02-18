GAFFNEY - Mary Sue McAbee Poole, 67, of 1072 Hamrick St., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late Richard Allen Poole and the daughter of the Mary Ruth Shell McCutchin of Gaffney and the late Roland McAbee Jr. She loved flowers, enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking and loved to travel, especially the mountains. Mrs. Poole was a homemaker and was a member of Turing Point Church, where she was very active.

In addition to her mother, also surviving are a son, Brandon (Brad) Poole of the home; two brothers, Larry Eugene McAbee and wife, Katherine and Robert Allen McAbee, both of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Katlin Cheyenne Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Poole was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eric Poole; and two brothers, William (Bill) McAbee and Kenneth (Kenny) McAbee.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mitchell Phelps officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: Turning Point Church, 345 E. Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at the home of her brother, Larry and Katherine McAbee, 2407 Pacolet Highway.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC