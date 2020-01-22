|
Cowpens, S.C. - Mary Ellen Blackwell Ragstole, 81, of 277 Rosa Drive, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Ishmel Leon Ragstole and daughter of the late Jim Blackwell and Molly Robinson Blackwell. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved to grow flowers, gardening, cooking and collecting snow people.
Surviving are children, Richard Ragstole (Wanda) of Gaffney, Lee Ragstole (Libby) of Gaffney, Judy Eaker (Mike) of Blacksburg, Roxanne Hargett (Dale) of Rutherfordton, NC, Mary McCraw of Gaffney, James Ragstole (Debbie) of Gaffney and Tracy Bernard (Mike) of Lyman; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Patsy Holt of Myrtle Beach; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Ann Ragstole, five grandchildren, Desteny Rae Marks, Jeremiah McCraw, Josiah McCraw, Nicholas McCraw and Austin McCraw and three sisters, Ruby Carroll, Louise Sparks and Pansy Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
The family will be at their respective homes.
