Gaffney - Mary Barnhill Randolph, 82, of 714 S. Limestone Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the wife of J. Grady Randolph.

The arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



