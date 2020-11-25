1/1
Mary Randolph
{ "" }
Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Barnhill Randolph, 82, of 714 S. Limestone Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House.

Born in Gaffney, she was the loving wife of J. Grady Randolph for 62 years and the daughter of the late D. O. Barnhill and Jean Spencer Barnhill. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, volunteered at Miracle Hill, Relay For Life and was a member of Tuesday Woman's Club. She was also an avid bridge player, former State Officer for the Jayceettes and loved to bake. She was a homemaker and a former Bookkeeper for the family business, Randolph Trucking. Mrs. Randolph was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she was a former Director of Young at Heart and a member of The Fidelis Sunday School Class.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Jimmy Randolph (Dee) of Gaffney and Mark Randolph (Alison) of Simpsonville; a brother, Larry Barnhill (Diane) of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Zara Barnhill of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Jessie Randolph, Jamie Randolph, Rebekah Randolph, Steven Randolph and Abbi Randolph; two great-grandchildren, Evie Kate Randolph and Georgia Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Randolph was preceded in death by two brothers, Rayford Barnhill and Barry Barnhill.

A Celebration of Life Cryptside Service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Reverend Tommy Comer officiating. The family received friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 227 Henderson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 25, 2020.
