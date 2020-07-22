Mary Reynolds

Blacksburg - Mary Ann Bullocks Reynolds, 57, of 434 Batchelor Drive, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Steven Reynolds, Sr., and the daughter of the late Fred Bullocks and Joyce Ann Hardin Bullocks. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Reynolds family.