Mary Roemhild
Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Mullinax Parker Roemhild, 64, of 119 London Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the companion of Rick Moore and daughter of the late Marvin Mullinax, Sr. and Mary Upchurch Mullinax. She retired as a convenience store manager and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved her family, playing rook, traveling and racing, especially Jimmy Johnson.
Surviving is a daughter, Manda P. Bolin of the home; two brothers, Marvin Mullinax, Jr. of Gaffney and Roy Mullinax (Barbara) of Central; two sisters, Lisa Crocker (D.D.) and Barbara Ann Patterson, both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Maranda "Molly" Bolin, Jamey "Lulu" Parker, Jacobb "Baker" Parker and Jackie "Jack" Parker; a great-grandchild, Aurora "Lubug" Moon and Liam Cade Parker; her "grandchildren in love", Waylyn "WayWay" Humphries, Arieana "Lucy" Gordon, Avery "Bookie" Palacios and Nuni Lester; numerous nieces and nephews; her lifelong friends, Diane Lanier of Chesnee, Kay Owensby of Gaffney and Joanne Parton of Bryson City, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James (Jamie) Willie Parker Jr., a grandson, Cade Parker and two brothers, Steven Ray "Rat" Mullinax and Jeffrey Lee "Nig" Mullinax.
The family will receive friends anytime at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
