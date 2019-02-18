Mary Barbara Sartor Bartholomew passed away on February 12, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born on June 19, 1943, in Gaffney, to Annie Graham Turner Sartor and Robert William Sartor. She was baptized into the Episcopal faith at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Perry, Ga., 1943. She graduated from Guilford College with a degree in Psychology, was an attendant for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta in the 1960s, and later worked at Wake Forest University, sold real estate, and worked for WSFCS schools.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Thomas Bartholomew, Sr., her parents, brother Thomas Turner Sartor, and dear friend R. Zuber.

She leaves behind her only child Sallie Bartholomew Capizzi, husband Robert N. Capizzi and two adored grandchildren, Robert Harry Capizzi and William Bartholomew Capizzi; brother, Robb Sartor and wife JoAne; cherished cousins Harry Poole, wife Cynthia, and their son Robert. Special gratitude to Rosetta Young for her loving friendship and constant care, and Tania Castellanos for bringing her so much joy.

Forever the adoring mother, the tenderhearted grandmother, and devoted wife, she was the big sister, the eldest cousin, and beloved companion. She was the keeper of our memories and a constant reminder of who we are, what is important, and how to protect the habits of our hearts. She was generous to a fault, carried the burdens of others, and was devoted beyond compare. We are forever grateful to her. She is loved.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem with a reception following in the Colhoun room.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake Forest Deacon Club or St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.