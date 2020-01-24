Home

Mattie Rodgers

Mattie Jennette "Pee Wee" Rodgers, age 65, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday January 20, 2020 at Charlotte Rehab 1735 Toddville Rd., Charlotte NC. She was the daughter of The late Noah Rodgers Jr. and Jennette Ruth Rodgers.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, five sisters, Joan Gail Watkins (Willie Dean), Rosetta Ruth Smith, Patricia Ann Barnes (Reginal), Vicky Denise Littlejohn, Barbara Ann Mason (Danny). One brother, Robert William Rodgers, a host of relatives and friends

Funeral Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church

A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakland cemetery.

The family will meet at 103 Carver Street Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020
