Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Maurice Littlejohn

Maurice Littlejohn Obituary

Maurice Floyd Littlejohn, 75, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Gaffney, he was a son of the late Floyd and Elmetta Carpenter Littlejohn.

Maurice was a graduate of Granard High School and Strayer University. He was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church and veteran of the United States Navy.

Surviving are: two sons, Jason (Erin) Scott and Isaiah Maurice Littlejohn; six grandchildren, Dominique, Jaidyn, Jordan, and Jonathan Littlejohn, Christian, and Alyssa Scott; eight siblings, Linda (Ronald) Felton, Charles (Sheran) Littlejohn, Larry (Ethel) Littlejohn, Steven Littlejohn, Anita Wood, Terry Littlejohn, Kathy (Lorenzo) Charles, and Janice Littlejohn; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his friends.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for a later date in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
