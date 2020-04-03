|
Maurice Floyd Littlejohn, 75, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Gaffney, he was a son of the late Floyd and Elmetta Carpenter Littlejohn.
Maurice was a graduate of Granard High School and Strayer University. He was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church and veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving are: two sons, Jason (Erin) Scott and Isaiah Maurice Littlejohn; six grandchildren, Dominique, Jaidyn, Jordan, and Jonathan Littlejohn, Christian, and Alyssa Scott; eight siblings, Linda (Ronald) Felton, Charles (Sheran) Littlejohn, Larry (Ethel) Littlejohn, Steven Littlejohn, Anita Wood, Terry Littlejohn, Kathy (Lorenzo) Charles, and Janice Littlejohn; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his friends.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for a later date in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020