Blacksburg, S.C. - Thomas Max Mintz, 87, formerly of 212 Bridges Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York.
Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Carolyn Sarratt Mintz and son of the late Herschel F. Mintz and Bonita Wood Mintz. He was an honor graduate of Clemson, an avid Clemson Tiger fan, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from Milliken after 40 years of service. He was a faithful and committed member of two churches, Buffalo Baptist Church and Rock Springs Baptist Church. He served in leadership positions of Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of Financial Committee, Sunday School Director and Music Director. His love for children led him to support the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Sheila Darden and husband, Charlie of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Sam Mintz and wife, Patty of Gastonia, NC; a sister, Patricia Mintz of Gaffney; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeannie Wilkins, three brothers, Billy Mintz, Joe Mintz and Jack Mintz and two sisters, Bertha Smith and Mahala Bledsoe.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Welch officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family will be at the residence, 212 Bridges Road, Blacksburg. SC 29072.
