Gaffney, S.C. - Maxie Lee Cox, 69, of 100 Fairfield Drive, Apt. 1B, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Dorothy Willis Cox and son of the late Homer Maxie Cox and Ruth Blalock Cox. He retired from textiles and construction, loved fishing and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving is a brother, Jodean Cox (Linda Ann) of Gaffney. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Eugene "Buck" Blalock.

No services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.