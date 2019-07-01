Blacksburg - Maxie Kenneth Nix, Sr., 82, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away June 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. The family will receive friends at Hopewell Baptist Church June 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Nix Family.

Odilia Garcia Perdomo

Gaffney - Odilia Garcia Perdomo, 39, of 312 Jackson Street, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 1st, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish with Father Michael McCafferty officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Garcia Perdomo family.