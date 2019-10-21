|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Maxine Bryant Robinson, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Yancey County, NC, on September 17, 1927, she was the widow of the late Beryl (Red) Robinson and the eldest daughter of the late Fred D. Bryant and Frances Proffitt Bryant. She was a graduate of Tipton Hill High School and loved being a homemaker, but worked outside the home at The Bookshelf Florist, Middlebrooks Shoe Store and Hartzog's Gifts and Fine Jewelers. Her hobbies were sewing, needlework, cooking, reading, and word puzzles. She was a lifelong member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where she was active in preparing meals and church charity activities.
She is survived by one daughter, Kay Robinson Tanner of the home and Clermont, FL; one son, Larry M. Robinson, Captain USAF (Ret.) of Greenville, SC; one granddaughter Dana Tanner Bumford (Merle) of Clermont, FL; two greatgranddaughters, Madison Reis Bumford of NYC and Baylor Bumford of Statesboro, GA. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bill Bryant and Jim Bryant; and two sisters, Gail (Scott) Griffith and Brenda (Alfred) Blanton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their exceptional love and care.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
The family will be at 114 Westland Drive.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019