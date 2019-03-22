June 11, 1940 –

March 13, 2019

Boiling Springs, S.C. - Maxine Mathis of 5000 Dornoch Drive, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She has gone home to be with the Lord, on March 13, 2019 at Hospice of Carolina Foothills.

Born on June 11, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the wife of the late Robert Mathis and the daughter of Elven Theodore Simpson, Sr. and Garnette Eloise Ayers Simpson. She was a homemaker, she loved to paint and she loved being a member of Church Builders, led by James Rutledge.

Maxine is survived by five children and her Sister Dolly Barton of Wasilla, Alaska.

A memorial will be held at a later date at Church Builders.

