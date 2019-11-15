Home

Maybelle Sheppard

Gaffney - Maybelle McDaniel Sheppard, 85, of 101 Park Court, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Magnolias of Gaffney. Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Donald Sheppard and the daughter of the late Buren and Kate McDaniel. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with a memorial service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sheppard family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019
